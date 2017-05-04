Bang on a Can to Present Two-Day Trib...

Bang on a Can to Present Two-Day Tribute to Robert Rauschenberg at MoMA

In conjunction with The Museum of Modern Art's exhibition Robert Rauschenberg: Among Friends , Pulitzer prize-winning composer David Lan g and the music collective Bang on a Can will present a pair of concerts on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 at 7pm at the museum's T1 Theater , featuring commentary exploring these artistic exchanges and their legacy for contemporary music. Throughout Robert Rauschenberg's six-decade career, he moved freely between the worlds of visual art and avant-garde music.

