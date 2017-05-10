Ashmolean portrait reveals Oxford's civil war role
A FASCINATING painting which helps to explain Oxford's role in the English Civil War can now be seen at the Ashmolean Museum . The creation of King Charles I's Oxford Parliament in 1644 placed the city at the centre of the Royalist cause and it became the headquarters of the Cavalier forces.
