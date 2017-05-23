Artist Tracey Miles with her painting that had the 'censoring' magnetic strips removed

Artist Tracey Miles with her painting...

Six months ago a Mullion artist hit the headlines after covering up nudes in her paintings with paper underwear - and now she's back in the news, but for the opposite problem. Tracey Miles's latest work, called Censorship, depicted a nude self-portrait, complete with a pair of magnetic strips featuring the words 'it's allusion' used to black out, or censor, the hip and breast area, However, Tracey has been left "very surprised, if not a little shocked" to find it altered by a member of the public, who took the strips to expose the full nude while the painting was on display at the Tolmen Centre in Constantine.

