Artist Tracey Miles with her painting that had the 'censoring' magnetic strips removed

Six months ago a Mullion artist hit the headlines after covering up nudes in her paintings with paper underwear - and now she's back in the news, but for the opposite problem. Tracey Miles's latest work, called Censorship, depicted a nude self-portrait, complete with a pair of magnetic strips featuring the words 'it's allusion' used to black out, or censor, the hip and breast area, However, Tracey has been left "very surprised, if not a little shocked" to find it altered by a member of the public, who took the strips to expose the full nude while the painting was on display at the Tolmen Centre in Constantine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.