Artist of the Day: Catriona Drummond

LOCATION: Brisbane, Australia PRIMARY MEDIA: Digital [Photoshop, Flash, TVPaint], shitty black biros EDUCATION: Griffith University [Bachelor of Animation, 2014] MAJOR PROJECTS: Channel 7 Rio Olympics indents [character designs] Bottersnikes and Gumbles title sequence [2D animation] Loop de Loop animation WHAT IS THE MOST VALUABLE PIECE OF ARTISTIC ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED, AND FROM WHO? After watching Kiki's Delivery Service too many times, there's this bit of indirect advice I stumbled upon, kind of related to the scene between Ursula and Kiki with the painting: There's no point in being afraid of art, because fear creates nothing.

