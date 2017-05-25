Artist John Randall York preserves glimpses of Tyler through watercolor paintings
Artist John Randall York's watercolor paints are pictured at his home studio Tuesday May 23, 2017. Artist John Randall York paints a large watercolor Halloween scene at his home in Tyler Tuesday May 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res...
|Wed
|need 2 find cause...
|1
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC