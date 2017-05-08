Art in the City: Plein Air MKE outdoor painting competition begins Thursday
Last year, the inaugural Art in the City: Plein Air MKE was a creative local triumph. The outdoor painting competition brought thousands of people to the Milwaukee Museum Mile, showcasing talented artists and exposing new audiences to the history, architecture, culture and art that define the East Side.
