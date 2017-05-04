An iconic Canadian painting gets a fa...

An iconic Canadian painting gets a facelift and reveals its secrets

12 hrs ago

The first restoration of 'A Meeting of the School Trustees' in a century has revealed a much brighter painting with a new, more hopeful meaning All over the city, bits of Ottawa are being dug out, shined up and facelifted for Canada's fast-approaching 150th birthday party. At the National Gallery of Canada, the reimagining of its entire Canadian wing-it's been closed since August and will reopen on June 15-offered museum staff a rare chance to do serious conservation work on some cornerstone pieces.

