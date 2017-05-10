Alan Izzard has taken up painting to ...

Alan Izzard has taken up painting to help him deal with...

Alan Izzard has taken up painting to help him deal with post-traumatic stress from serving in the Iraq war. ALAN Izzard used to spend hours or even days on his pieces of artwork and then when he was finally finished he would rip them to pieces.

