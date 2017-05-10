A magical day in Launceston | Photos
The end of an Enchanted Evening brought the beginnings of an Enchanted Morning to Launceston's young princesses on Saturday at the Tailrace Centre. About 70 girls aged three to seven attended the annual Enchanted Morning event and were treated to a number of pampering sessions including makeovers, nail painting and hair styling sessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr '17
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr '17
|Sally
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC