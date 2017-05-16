A Lesser-Known Venus Visits The U.S. ...

A Lesser-Known Venus Visits The U.S. In New Botticelli Exhibit

Sandro Botticelli's Venus was painted after his best known work depicting the goddess, The Birth of Venus. Sabauda Gallery/Museum of Fine Arts, Boston hide caption The famous Renaissance painting of the goddess Venus , standing nude on a clam shell, has been appropriated, satirized and riffed on so many times - by everyone from Andy Warhol, to Lady Gaga, to Now, a major traveling exhibition tells the story of Italian painter Sandro Botticelli, who painted the Venus 500 years ago.

