A deep-learning tool that lets you clone an artistic style onto a photo

The Deep Photo Style Transfer tool lets you add artistic style and other elements from a reference photo onto your photo. "Deep Photo Style Transfer" is a cool new artificial-intelligence image-editing software tool that lets you transfer a style from another photo onto your own photo, as shown in the above examples.

