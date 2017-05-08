7 things to do in Canberra this weeke...

7 things to do in Canberra this weekend, May 12-14

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Age

The structure turns 37 this weekend, with celebrations on Sunday including free entry to the tower from 10am-midday, and $3 entry for the rest of the day. There will also be face painting, glitter tattoos, fairly floss, popcorn and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May 3 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr '17 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr '17 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr '17 tim 112
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,920 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC