7 things to do in Canberra this weekend, May 12-14
The structure turns 37 this weekend, with celebrations on Sunday including free entry to the tower from 10am-midday, and $3 entry for the rest of the day. There will also be face painting, glitter tattoos, fairly floss, popcorn and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr '17
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr '17
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr '17
|tim
|112
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC