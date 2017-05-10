$10 million Budget boost for NZ's historic documents
Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne announces Archives NZ funding in front of a painting of Red Cross women who served in World War I. PHOTO/Gia Garrick Historic documents such as the original, hand annotated copy of former Prime Minister David Lange's famous 1985 Oxford Union Debate speech will benefit from a $10 million boost to Archives NZ in the Budget to improve storage and display of heritage collections.
