$10 million Budget boost for NZ's his...

$10 million Budget boost for NZ's historic documents

14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne announces Archives NZ funding in front of a painting of Red Cross women who served in World War I. PHOTO/Gia Garrick Historic documents such as the original, hand annotated copy of former Prime Minister David Lange's famous 1985 Oxford Union Debate speech will benefit from a $10 million boost to Archives NZ in the Budget to improve storage and display of heritage collections.

