1.5 million euro painting 'forgotten'...

1.5 million euro painting 'forgotten' in Paris taxi is returned

5 min ago Read more: Art Daily

A painting worth 1.5 million euros that a Paris art dealer left in a taxi's boot has been handed over by the cab's driver, the police said Tuesday. The dealer, who was not identified by the police, had filed a complaint for theft after he "forgot" about the work after hailing the cab to meet a collector last Thursday.

