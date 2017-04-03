Worcester museum opens ancient Greek vase exhibit
The Worcester Art Museum is opening a new exhibit that focuses on the ancient Greek art of pottery and reveals new findings about the methods and tools used by vase painters. It features three of the finest Greek vases in the museum's collection.
