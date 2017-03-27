Winterthur exhibit offers insight into detecting art fraud
In this March 29, 2017 photo, a forged painting purported to be the work of artist Mark Rothko is displayed during a press preview of "Treasures on Trial: The Art and Science of Detecting Fakes" at the Winterthur Museum in Wilmington, Del. The new exhibition offers would-be sleuths a firsthand look at how experts detect high-priced fakes and forgeries, which can rock the rarified world of fine arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|4 hr
|anonymous
|1
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|7 hr
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb '17
|Ouch
|7
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC