Widow sells husband's paintings to raise cash for cancer charity
Artist Noel Wain was painting right up until the day before he died and his attic studio in Plymouth is still packed with an array of his striking work. But now his wife Jacquie is sorting through and cataloguing 60 pieces which will make up an exhibition she is arranging in order to sell almost all his output for Macmillan Cancer Support.
