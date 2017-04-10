What is Maundy Thursday?

This is "The First Eucharist," a painting of the Last Supper by Vicente Juan Masip, also known as Juan de Juanes, who lived from 1507-1579 A.D. It's in the Museo del Prado, the Spanish national art museum in Madrid. The Thursday before Easter is known as either Maundy Thursday, or Holy Thursday.

