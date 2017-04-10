Weekend planner: Easter eggs, Earth Day and Kansas
Among the things to do this week are Easter celebrations, "My Fair Lady," a pet portrait painting night, pond skimming at Park City and concerts with Tango West and Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Thu
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC