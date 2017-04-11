USS Kidd hosts kamikaze attack 72nd a...

USS Kidd hosts kamikaze attack 72nd anniversary remembrance ceremony

Tuesday, April 11, marks the 72nd anniversary of the day when a kamikaze aircraft went through the hull of the USS Kidd. The ceremony will begin at 1:55 p.m., the exact time the attack began on April 11, 1945.

