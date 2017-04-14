Unique Goryeo Buddhist Painting Exhibition to Open This Month at Flushing Town Hall

Flushing Town Hall and the Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation will present an exhibition featuring the artworks of three contemporary Korean artists who have inherited and developed the spirit and traditional techniques of Goryeo Buddhist Paintings in April. The works by Joy Rock, Chang Ho Kang, and Seoung Jo Hyun illuminate the renaissance in Korean fine arts during the Goryeo Dynasty.

