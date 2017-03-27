Uffizi Gallery shows treasures saved from last year's quakes
In this photo taken on Friday, March 31, 2017, Uffizi Gallery director Eike Schmidt looks at the painting ''The Miracle of San Filippo,'' depicting the future pope Benedict XIII surviving an earthquake in 1688, at the Uffizi Gallery, in Florence, Italy. The Uffizi Gallery is showing solidarity with the art-rich, quake-stricken Marche region with an exhibit of treasures saved from a series of earthquakes last year.
