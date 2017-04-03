UB40 sax player Brian Travers has second creative calling, painting
My mother was driving down a dirt road to a friend's farmhouse when I first heard a singer on the radio tell me that he couldn't help falling in love. It's not too much to say that UB40, a British pop and reggae group, was ubiquitous during the 1980s and '90s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Tue
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC