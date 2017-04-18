UAA Displays Controversial Political ...

UAA Displays Controversial Political Painting By Professor Thomas Chung

University of Alaska Anchorage Assistant Professor of Painting Thomas Chung's composition has recently been displayed in its Fine Arts Gallery, which portrays Captain America grasping a severed head in the form of President Donald Trump. Professor Chung's depiction will be showcased in a month-long exhibition, that also features Hillary Clinton lying at his feet with her arms wrapped around his legs.

