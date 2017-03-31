Top Arts alumni reflect on how National Gallery of Victoria student showcase shaped careers

Georgie Mattingley can still vividly remember the day she took her shortlisted painting to the National Gallery of Victoria for consideration in its Top Arts exhibition of outstanding artworks by VCE students. "It was a two-metre canvas on top of my parents' car, we drove it all the way into the city to Federation Square, it was a big family event, we had occy straps over this massive painting and we were driving at about 20km/h," she laughs.

