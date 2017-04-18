The Met reunites Caravaggio's last tw...

The Met reunites Caravaggio's last two paintings in exhibit

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Martyrdom of Saint Ursula, Caravaggio 's last painting, is on exceptional loan from the Banca Intesa Sanpaolo in Naples and presented with The Met's The Denial of Saint Peter, also created by the artist in the last months of his life, Art Daily said. Commissioned by the Genoese patrician Marcantonio Doria two months before the artist's death in July 1610, Caravaggio painted The Martyrdom of Saint Ursula in an unprecedented minimalist style; its interpretation of the tragic event that is its subject, combined with the abbreviated manner of painting, has only one parallel: The Denial of Saint Peter.

