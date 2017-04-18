The immersive artist who disappears into the great outdoors for inspiration
After immersing himself in the great outdoors for weeks at a time, Michael Sole returns to an attic studio to throw himself into creating giant works of art. "I worked my way around the Isle of Skye with my fishing stuff and lived on fish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|21
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC