Tetbury Art Society celebrates 40th a...

Tetbury Art Society celebrates 40th anniversary with painting competition

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

The event will be judged by the president of The Royal West of England Academy, Stewart Geddes, on Friday, April 28 at 7.30 pm. The prizes for the winner have been sponsored by various art outlets including Pegasus Art of Thrupp, Leopard Press of Tetbury, Ken Bromley Art Supplies, Coln Gallery at Cirencester, the Society of All Artists, Tesco, Tetbury and Berkeley Castle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Thu VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr 1 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar 29 James M 1
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar '17 Clint 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,322,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC