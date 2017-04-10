Tetbury Art Society celebrates 40th anniversary with painting competition
The event will be judged by the president of The Royal West of England Academy, Stewart Geddes, on Friday, April 28 at 7.30 pm. The prizes for the winner have been sponsored by various art outlets including Pegasus Art of Thrupp, Leopard Press of Tetbury, Ken Bromley Art Supplies, Coln Gallery at Cirencester, the Society of All Artists, Tesco, Tetbury and Berkeley Castle.
