Studio Visit: Artist Xu Zhen: A Warhol-like factory of paintings and...
An hour drive out of Shanghai-far from the urban glitter and the lavish skyscrapers, into a land where Chinese cities tend to look all the same-lies MadeIn Company . Amid storage spaces and small factories, it's a warehouse like many others surrounding it, and yet this is a place that has shaken up the Chinese contemporary art scene.
