Students Want To Express Their Patriotism Through Painting
Form three student of Sekolah Seri Puteri Cyberjaya, Sorfina Hanis Saza Saiful Effendi, 15, is among the five million students who will take part in the upcoming National Arts Competition to express their patriotism through painting. Selangor-born Sorfina Hanis Saza who plans to highlight the Malaysian flag and Mount Kinabalu in her painting, views the art competition as a good way to allow the students to express their patriotism through painting.
