Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes other cities
A Bosnian refugee turned world-renowned aerosol artist is putting the finishing touches on an impressive 1,000-square-foot canvas. Wearing a gas mask, standing on scaffolding for hours at a time and using endless cans of spray paint, Paco Rosic is painting the history of St. Louis, Missouri, on the ceiling and walls of a building not far from Budweiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar '17
|Frostbite warning...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC