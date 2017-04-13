Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes other cities

A Bosnian refugee turned world-renowned aerosol artist is putting the finishing touches on an impressive 1,000-square-foot canvas. Wearing a gas mask, standing on scaffolding for hours at a time and using endless cans of spray paint, Paco Rosic is painting the history of St. Louis, Missouri, on the ceiling and walls of a building not far from Budweiser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.