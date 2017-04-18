South Africa painting has Mandela, Zuma in apparent sex act
A South African painting showing the president in what appears to be a sexual act with Nelson Mandela is stirring outrage as well as calls to respect freedom of expression. Artist Ayanda Mabulu said his painting is meant to show how scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma has violated the hopeful legacy of Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa's first black president after the end of white minority rule in 1994.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|16 hr
|Victor Hugo fan
|21
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC