South Africa painting has Mandela, Zuma in apparent sex act

A South African painting showing the president in what appears to be a sexual act with Nelson Mandela is stirring outrage as well as calls to respect freedom of expression. Artist Ayanda Mabulu said his painting is meant to show how scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma has violated the hopeful legacy of Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa's first black president after the end of white minority rule in 1994.

