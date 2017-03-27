Somerset Day fun planned in Bishops L...

Somerset Day fun planned in Bishops Lydeard

The fun starts with much of the village yarnbombed between May 6 and 28, with crocheted plaques sponsored by local businesses to raise money for local causes. A ceilidh is taking place in the village hall on Saturday, May 13, with tickets at A 7, A 5 for under 16s or A 20 for families available from The Fruit & Flower Basket or Paper Shop Plus.

