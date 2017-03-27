Somerset Day fun planned in Bishops Lydeard
The fun starts with much of the village yarnbombed between May 6 and 28, with crocheted plaques sponsored by local businesses to raise money for local causes. A ceilidh is taking place in the village hall on Saturday, May 13, with tickets at A 7, A 5 for under 16s or A 20 for families available from The Fruit & Flower Basket or Paper Shop Plus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|4 hr
|anonymous
|1
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|7 hr
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb '17
|Ouch
|7
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC