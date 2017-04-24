See evocative Colmers Hill painting a...

See evocative Colmers Hill painting and other items for the home at exhibition

Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

PAINTER Jools Woodhouse and potter Ali Herbert have combined their love of creating beautiful items for the home in a new Lyme exhibition. The pair will be exhibiting together for the first time in Glazed Sky-Traced Earth at the Courtyard Gallery, Town Mill from tomorrow until May 10. This show is a culmination of both artists' recent discoveries of new styles, colours, forms and influences that have come from living close to the sea.

