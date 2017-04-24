See evocative Colmers Hill painting and other items for the home at exhibition

PAINTER Jools Woodhouse and potter Ali Herbert have combined their love of creating beautiful items for the home in a new Lyme exhibition. The pair will be exhibiting together for the first time in Glazed Sky-Traced Earth at the Courtyard Gallery, Town Mill from tomorrow until May 10. This show is a culmination of both artists' recent discoveries of new styles, colours, forms and influences that have come from living close to the sea.

