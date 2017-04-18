Renowned Soviet avant-garde art collection comes to Moscow
In this photo taken on Thursday, April 6, 2017, visitors attend the exhibition of renowned avant-garde collection from the Savitsky State Art Museum of Karakalpakstan in Uzbekistan, opened in the Pushkin Fine Arts Museum in Moscow, Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|Apr 20
|Victor Hugo fan
|21
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC