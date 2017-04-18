Recent paintings of Amanda McCutcheon on exhibit soon
Amanda McCutcheon, a Philadelphia area artist, will show her recent paintings at Gallery 50 from May 3-26. The work includes portraits of friends and acquaintances, many from the southern New Jersey area.
