Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar are the new BFFs in town, go twinning...

Painting the town red with their promotional style by twinning their outfits was the tinsel town couple of Badri and Vaidehi aka Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan for the recently released Badrinath Ki Dulhania. And because our favorite celebrity couples have taken this trend of twinning to heart, tinsel town buddies Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar too have jumped aboard the twinning bandwagon.

