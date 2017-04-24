Quincy artist painting portraits of Illinois war veterans
Craig, the longtime curator of the All Wars Museum on the campus of the Illinois Veterans Home, is proud to display an ongoing series of portraits that have been painted by Waggoner, a Quincy resident, and, like Craig, a Vietnam veteran. Craig's words come to life through the work of Waggoner, who is painting portraits of all local military personnel who died in Vietnam, Korea and World War II.
