Queen of Hearts Benefit Concert Annou...

Queen of Hearts Benefit Concert Announced for CEDIA 2017

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Dealerscope

A growing group of companies have joined together to announce a special event and evening during CEDIA 2017 to raise the roof - and support for female victims of trafficking. Led by SnapAV and organized by VITAL MGMT, the festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, at one of the best venues in San Diego, Humphries Concerts By The Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealerscope.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr 1 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar 29 James M 1
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar '17 Clint 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC