Queen of Hearts Benefit Concert Announced for CEDIA 2017

A growing group of companies have joined together to announce a special event and evening during CEDIA 2017 to raise the roof - and support for female victims of trafficking. Led by SnapAV and organized by VITAL MGMT, the festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, at one of the best venues in San Diego, Humphries Concerts By The Bay.

