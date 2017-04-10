Pictou museum given valuable painting
Michelle Davey, curator of the McCulloch House Museum & Genealogy Centre, said a nautical collector from Windsor recently donated a painting worth close to $10,000 to the centre. The painting was commissioned for William H. Ives of Pictou and passed down through his family to his great grand daughter, Virginia Ives-Mills, - who had given it to the donor.
