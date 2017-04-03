'Picasso' painting seized in Turkey's...

'Picasso' painting seized in Turkey's east

Read more: Turkish Daily News

A painting said to be by Pablo Picasso was seized in the eastern Turkish province of Erzurum on April 6, the security forces have said, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. Teams from Erzurum's Provincial Gendarmerie Command said they learned that the painting was being brought to Erzurum from the eastern province of Van in an attempt to sell it for $5 million.

