PHOTOS: Easter fun in Langley Township

15 hrs ago Read more: Langley Times

Two separate Saturday morning events - Bunnies and Baskets at the Langley Centennial Museum and Easter Extravaganza at West Langley Hall - signaled the start of Easter weekend festivities in Langley. The fun continues tomorrow at the Fort Langley National Historic Site, which hosts a free, all-ages Easter Scavenger Hunt.

