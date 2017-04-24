Painting stolen by Nazis to rotate between Paris and US
An 1886 painting that was stolen as part of a Nazi looting campaign that stretched across Europe during World War II has been transferred to Paris from the University of Oklahoma. The painting, "Shepherdess Bringing in Sheep," will be on display at the French museum, Musee d'Orsay, for five years before returning to the university in alternating three-year intervals, The Oklahoman reported.
