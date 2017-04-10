Painting lampposts no way to honour 1916 and patriot dead: Campbell
Those who daubed the colours of the national flag on lampposts in Creggan and the Bogside have failed to show due respect to 'the patriot dead or spirit of 1916'. Thus claimed Sinn Fein Councillor Kevin Campbell after street furniture was painted green, white and orange ahead of the annual Easter commemorations.
