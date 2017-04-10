Pa Fasuyi, 82, still painting

Pa Fasuyi, 82, still painting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

One of the founding fathers of Nigerian art, Pa Timothy Adebanjo Fasuyi will be 82 on Wednesday. He was one of the pioneer students of Nigeria College of Arts and Science , now Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, an art teacher, Artist, an educationist, former Federal art adviser who took over from late Ben Enwonwu in 1969, he established the first cultural centre, TAFAS cultural centre in Lagos and was instrumental to the development of art and culture in Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr 1 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar 29 James M 1
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar '17 Clint 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,349,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC