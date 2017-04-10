Pa Fasuyi, 82, still painting

One of the founding fathers of Nigerian art, Pa Timothy Adebanjo Fasuyi will be 82 on Wednesday. He was one of the pioneer students of Nigeria College of Arts and Science , now Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, an art teacher, Artist, an educationist, former Federal art adviser who took over from late Ben Enwonwu in 1969, he established the first cultural centre, TAFAS cultural centre in Lagos and was instrumental to the development of art and culture in Nigeria.

