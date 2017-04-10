Pa Fasuyi, 82, still painting
One of the founding fathers of Nigerian art, Pa Timothy Adebanjo Fasuyi will be 82 on Wednesday. He was one of the pioneer students of Nigeria College of Arts and Science , now Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, an art teacher, Artist, an educationist, former Federal art adviser who took over from late Ben Enwonwu in 1969, he established the first cultural centre, TAFAS cultural centre in Lagos and was instrumental to the development of art and culture in Nigeria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar '17
|Clint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC