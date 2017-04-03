Oscar Wilde portrait goes on show next to his prison door
A full-length portrait of Oscar Wilde has gone on display for the first time in the UK - next to the cell door from the prison where he was once locked up. The writer was sentenced on May 25 1895 to two years' imprisonment with hard labour in solitary confinement on the charge of gross indecency.
