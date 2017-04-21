New Michelangelo sketch on show

New Michelangelo sketch on show

8 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, April 21 - A new sketch by Michelangelo went on show at Rome's Capitoline Museums on Rome's birthday Friday, Mayor Virginia Raggi announced. The sketch of Isaac was recently found on the back of the Renaissance genius's famous painting The Sacrifice of Isaac while the masterpiece was being restored at Casa Buonarroti in Florence.

