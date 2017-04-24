Nazi-looted painting back in Paris; display will alternate with University of Oklahoma museum
The University of Oklahoma has completed the physical transfer of the Nazi-looted painting "Shepherdess Bringing in Sheep" to the Musee d'Orsay in Paris where it will soon go on display for the next five years, OU officials have confirmed. "The process of reaching a mutual agreement for the public display of Camille Pissarro's 'La Bergere reentrant des mountons' has been very complex," University of Oklahoma President David Boren said Tuesday, referring to the 1886 painting by its French name.
