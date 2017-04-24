Nazi-looted painting back in Paris; d...

Nazi-looted painting back in Paris; display will alternate with University of Oklahoma museum

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The University of Oklahoma has completed the physical transfer of the Nazi-looted painting "Shepherdess Bringing in Sheep" to the Musee d'Orsay in Paris where it will soon go on display for the next five years, OU officials have confirmed. "The process of reaching a mutual agreement for the public display of Camille Pissarro's 'La Bergere reentrant des mountons' has been very complex," University of Oklahoma President David Boren said Tuesday, referring to the 1886 painting by its French name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... Apr 20 Victor Hugo fan 21
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr 1 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar 29 James M 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,753 • Total comments across all topics: 280,560,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC