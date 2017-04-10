Nationwide: From Ballina bees to Woof...

Nationwide: From Ballina bees to Woofle in Wicklow

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Clockwise from above: Performers from Cloria Choir, Bardzo Ladnie Foundation, Elve Choir, Chinese Irish Academy of Dance with Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys T.D., and Miriam O'Callaghan, Joe Duffy, Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh, Blathnaid Treacy, Keith Walsh and Sean Rocks Dublin may be making the biggest noise this Monday with its Cruinniu na Casca extravaganza taking over the capital, but the sound of creativity is set to reverberate nationwide over the Easter weekend. Dublin may be making the biggest noise this Monday with its Cruinniu na Casca extravaganza taking over the capital, but the sound of creativity is set to reverberate nationwide over the Easter weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Thu VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr 1 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar 29 James M 1
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar '17 Clint 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,319,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC