Nationwide: From Ballina bees to Woofle in Wicklow

Clockwise from above: Performers from Cloria Choir, Bardzo Ladnie Foundation, Elve Choir, Chinese Irish Academy of Dance with Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys T.D., and Miriam O'Callaghan, Joe Duffy, Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh, Blathnaid Treacy, Keith Walsh and Sean Rocks Dublin may be making the biggest noise this Monday with its Cruinniu na Casca extravaganza taking over the capital, but the sound of creativity is set to reverberate nationwide over the Easter weekend. Dublin may be making the biggest noise this Monday with its Cruinniu na Casca extravaganza taking over the capital, but the sound of creativity is set to reverberate nationwide over the Easter weekend.

