National Portrait Gallery secures las...

National Portrait Gallery secures last Duke of Wellington portrait after A 1.3 million appeal

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The last portrait of the first Duke of Wellington has been acquired by the National Portrait Gallery after a A 1.3 million appeal. Sir Thomas Lawrence's unfinished final portrait of Arthur Wellesley is one of only two world-class portraits of the Duke ever likely to come up for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr 1 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar 29 James M 1
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar 15 Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC